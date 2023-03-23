Laurel High School will be host a technology safety parent meeting at 6:30 p.m. March 30 at in the school's auditorium.
The event, hosted by Laurel Community Foundation, Laurel School District administration, Pennsylvania State Police and the Laurel student council, is open to all Lawrence County residents.
The goal of the meeting is to help educate students and adults on the risks, dangers and legal ramifications students can face online.
The topics include matters of technology and internet safety like cyberbullying, sexting and online predators.
The featured presenter will be Pennsylvania State Police Troop D Community Officer Jim Long.
