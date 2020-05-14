While the 2019-20 school year is still winding down, the Laurel School District is already looking at ways to make sure students are transitioning well when classes resume in-person in the fall.
Dubbed “Launch 2020,” the initiative is the brainchild from the district’s COVID-19 response team. Under the plan, eight voluntary instruction days will be held in late July and August for students to gain additional in-person instruction. The purpose is to identify areas that may be lacking due to the struggles of online learning.
District Superintendent Leonard Rich said initial responses from teacher representatives is that there will be a strong response in attendance. Teachers will be paid, as well.
“You can’t miss one-third of the school year and come back the next year and think everyone is going to be where we’re supposed to be,” Rich said during the virtual meeting Tuesday night. “We’re doing a very noble job and doing a better job than most, but nobody thinks that the last 60 days is a better model than the first 120. We have an arduous task. We’re not doing it just because of the tests, we’re doing it because we have a responsibility to identify where kids are and move them.”
Also, the board unanimously voted to approve the first reading of the 2020-21 school budget, which includes a $1,106,478 payment from the general fund to balance the budget. (Expenditures were reported at $19,533,006 and revenue was reported at $18,426,528.) There will be no millage increase.
“Hopefully this is a one-off with all the capital improvements and I realize the COVID difficulties and so forth,” board member Lance Nimmo said, “but I would just like to go on record requesting that going forward, we don’t go anywhere close to a seven-figure deficit.”
Nimmo’s comments were echoed by board President Stephen Sickafuse and James McGee, who heads the board’s finance committee. Rich noted the months of work it took to get to the budget’s first read and that Tuesday’s meeting was for voting.
Capital improvements include things like painting the elementary school, a new gym floor, two elementary rooftop handlers, modernizing the elevator, parking lot lights, sealing and paving, a van, a car and cafeteria dishwasher.
The board also approved the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center’s 2020-21 budget of $6,991,212. Participating school districts’ share is $5,281,250, a decrease of $90,000. The cost of a regular education student is $12,500 (an increase of $250) with an additional amount of $4,750 per special education student (no cost increase).
In other action, the board:
•Named William Allman and Morgan Richards, who lead the teachers’ union, as Pride and Promise recipients.
•Approved to extend the wrestling cooperative agreement to allow Wilmington Area High School students to compete for Laurel. The agreement includes a $950 cost to Wilmington, an increase of $100 from last year.
•Approved a transportation contract with Portersville Christian Academy for the 2020-21 school year at $118 a day, an increase of $3 from last year.
•Approved the sale advertisements of old lockers and a cafeteria heated table.
•Approved PNC Bank inside the Washington Centre as the depository/treasury for the general fund and First National Bank for activity, Laurel Athletic Association and cafeteria funds.
•Recognized the medical trust deposit rates with a net increase of 3.3 percent for the 2020-21 school year.
•Recognized the resignations of Bonnie Gibson, secondary English teacher, and Robert Capezio, assistant girls basketball coach.
