The Laurel School Board approved a three-year agreement with New Castle-based Angelus Therapeutic Services Inc. for school mental health and wellness services.
The agreement runs from Jan. 9 through June 30, 2024, and will be paid for using a $115,000 Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency grant.
This in-school service will be in addition to the existing “Compass” school-based counseling program which runs separately.
Under the agreement, Angelus will provide different in-school services.
Workers can assist in the planning and development of mental health support for children and families, make referrals and coordinate care as needed by observing students within the classroom, give feedback or guidance for teachers, provide families with basic mental health education and skill building, assist families in understanding systems of care and where to make connections for the student’s well being.
Workers will be able to monitor students or make referrals to behavioral and mental health services, acting as a liaison between the agencies and the district.
Under the agreement, Angelus can also:
•Develop relationships with a student or family by conducting interviews with staff, students, families, reviewing records and collaborating with others in human services work;
•Assist in identifying resources to assist with issues of meeting basic needs;
•Review the district mental health services policy and make recommendations;
•Provide observations, evaluations and written reports in a timely and efficient manner;
•Actively participate in any district committee related to student wellbeing;
•Help develop mechanisms for early identification of children and families with specialized behavioral and mental health needs;
•Actively consult with teachers and school administration on complex behavioral and mental health trends and their impact on the classroom;
•Develop, provide and coordinate identified training for families and school personnel;
•Facilitate small groups for students;
•Create and implement a streamlined system for student referrals.
When it comes to consulting school personnel and parents/guardians, Angelus recommends having a “consult hour” weekly for school staff members, while having a virtual hour for parents and guardians.
When it comes to small student groups, the groups could meet during lunch periods or right after school, with the topics being making healthy social connections, communication, mindfulness, staying focused when feeling distracted and a healthy use of social media.
Currently, the Shenango Area School District uses Angelus in a similar manner.
Superintendent Leonard Rich said a licensed social worker will be available for 1,278 hours per the agreement, and will be used to help out with students’ mental health concerns, particularly coming out of the pandemic.
The school board updated certain district policies, allowing the district to immediately enroll students experiencing homelessness, foster care and other forms of educational instability, even if the student or parent/guardian is unable to produce the required documents.
If a parent/guardian has executed a contract to buy, build or rent a residence in the district for occupancy, the students can be enrolled without payment of tuition for no more than 60 calendar days.
If the student(s) does not become a district resident within that timeframe, tuition shall be required retroactive to the first day of enrollment until residency is established.
Other policy changes addressed students experiencing educational instability, transportation for children in foster care and helping students with an Individualized Education Program.
The board accepted the retirement of Director of Transportation Joseph Sager, effective June 30, and increased the prices of a la carte items for breakfast and lunch.
The board also accepted the resignation of senior high school Principal Mark Frengel, who will become the junior-senior high school principal for Mohawk.
As part of the transition plan, Frengel will stay with Laurel for up to 60 days before moving to Mohawk.
