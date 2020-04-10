The Laurel School District is exploring its options with school police coverage.
The board of education, meeting virtually by Google Hangout on Tuesday night, voted unanimously to approve district solicitor Matthew Mangino to provide a 60-day notice of termination to the Hickory Township Police Department, while also requesting the department continue to provide its school resource officer on a month-to-month basis. The agreement between the district and the police went into effect in September 2019.
“It gives us three options for the next fiscal year,” Superintendent Len Rich said by phone Wednesday. The district can either accept the same terms of the contract, which went into effect in September, renegotiate the contract or move away from the partnership.
“It also allows us to explore the possibility of a Laurel school police,” Rich said, adding other county schools like Mohawk, Shenango and Ellwood City have their own police forces. “It’s not that we’re not going to have police, it’s that we’re putting all options on the table.”
At the meeting, the board first suspended a policy that requires a physical quorum so board meetings may continue to be held virtually with members calling in to the video chat from their homes. The board then suspended a policy that previously limited board members to participate virtually or by phone once a year.
“Now that we’re in this national health emergency, this is an appropriate means in order to conduct a board meeting,” Mangino said.
During the meeting, the board awarded a bid for $580 to Kim Guadino for a 1997 F250 pickup truck. The board also awarded a bid of $1,700 for the double-stack Wolf gas convection ovens.
The board also granted permission for an Ellwood City Lincoln student to participate in Laurel’s vo-ag program.
Superintendent Leonard Rich recognized Robert Lee, the district’s director of administrative services, who was April’s Pride and Promise award winner. Rich called Lee the district’s MVP since school was closed last month.
“Who we could not be surviving without is Mr. Rob Lee,” Rich said. “Rob has literally been on call day and night. I just want you to know, as the chief school administrator here, that your help has been immeasurable and you need to know it’s appreciated.”
Lee said he was “honored and humbled and just happy to help in any way that I can”
In other meeting action, the board employed Billie Jo Pacifico as the musical ads manager, approved Nikki Pauline as a day-to-day substitute at a rate of $115 per day, approved an intergovernmental agreement between Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV and the district for the 2020-21 school year, terminated an agreement between the district and TCP Incorporated and approved additions to the volunteer and non-instructional substitute listing.
The district will hold its May work session May 6 and the voting meeting on May 12. Members of the public wishing to make a comment during a remote (virtual) board meeting are asked to submit their comments in writing by email to virtualboard@laurel.k12.pa.us. Members of the public who need ADA assistance may call (724) 201-9808 to submit their comments. More information can be found on the district’s website at laurelspartans.com/school-board-info.
