Laurel High School will have a homecoming parade at the high school beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
The homecoming court will be introduced and the queen and king crowned following the parade, at approximately 5:45 p.m. outside of the vo-ag department door 11 at the high school.
This year's queen candidates are:
•Bayleigh Boyer, daughter of Scott and Trisha Boyer.
•Jenna Kohnen, daughter of Raymond and Tammi Kohnen.
•Natalie McCosby, daughter of Mark and Sharon McCosby.
•Emily Ruggieri, daughter of John and Tina Ruggieri.
•Irie Whisel, daughter of Jason Whisel and Sonya Schroeder.
The king candidates include:
•Hayden Hamilton, son of Scott and Melisssa Hamilton.
•Marcus Haswell, son of Thomas and Wendy Haswell.
•Zach Maine, son of Don and Renee Maine.
•Dawson Milcic, son of David and Leslie Milcic.
•Braden Niles, son of Chris and Jen Niles.
