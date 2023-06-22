The Laurel School District will consider updating its security system in the future as part of the district’s school safety and security report.
As part of state Act 18 of 2019 and Act 44 of 2018, all school district safety coordinators are required to make a safety and security report to school boards by June 30.
This is done to review the districts’ current safety and security practices and identify strategies to improve safety and security.
As part of this year’s report, it was specified security cameras were upgraded and expanded in both the elementary school and the middle-high school and on school grounds.
The plan states the district is planning to implement a security system that will allow administration to know when a door is ajar.
The district previously appointed a school safety and security coordinator, Superintendent Leonard Rich, established a school safety and security team, trained all staff in standard safety protocol to be implemented during the next school year, conducted different safety trainings and drills, including for active shooters, established a student assistance program and continues to monitor the state Safe2Say website, among other items.
The plan states the district will continue to focus on student development and mental well-being, and could potentially focus on additional safety measures in the future, such as metal detectors.
