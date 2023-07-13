The teachers union in the Laurel School District authorized a strike to take effect at the end of August if a new labor contract isn't agreed upon by then.
The Laurel Teachers Association authorized the strike Tuesday in a near-unanimous vote to take effect at the end of its current contract on Aug. 31.
In a Facebook statement, the LTA said it bargained in good faith for five months with the district, and on May 11 words of commitment and handshakes were exchanged for a possible agreement. The LTA said its members ratified the new agreement on May 31, but claims the school board reneged on the deal on June 2 with added demands.
Laurel Superintendent Leonard Rich on Thursday said while there were good-faith negotiations on May 11, there was not a mutually agreed upon document by both parties. He said the district received a document May 30 and sent back questions, comments and concerns to the teachers' union.
“It’s still the district’s intent to pursue a succeeding agreement,” Rich said. “We’re going to work to negotiate.”
LTA Vice President Steven Skerbetz, a middle-high school science teacher, on Thursday claims the district made additional financial demands that were not discussed at the table during negotiations.
Rich said the two sides have agreed upon conditions regarding current employee salaries and health care coverage, but believes the big dividing point is the level of medical benefits retired employees are eligible for.
LTA President Bill Allmann Jr., also a science teacher, confirmed Thursday that was the case, stating the LTA sent over a proposed addendum to the district on July 6, and claimed the district "changed their mentality" on the addendum the following day, July 7.
"The school board has not negotiated in good faith. At this point, the association has no other recourse than to plan for a work stoppage at the end of the current contract," the statement reads.
Rich said there was no formal document presented in July, with the district putting forth some “solutions” on the table, which were rejected by the LTA, and the LTA put forth its solutions that were not agreed upon by the district.
He said he is hopeful the two sides can come together to work out a tentative contract agreement by the Aug. 31 deadline. The first day of school for the 2023-24 school year is Aug. 24.
“Let’s get back to the table. Our primary issue is to resolve this contract dispute,” Rich said.
Allmann did clarify there was not a formal document presented on July 6, as the two sides were busy discussing the terms of the contract by phone and email.
Rich said if a deal isn’t reached and the teachers do go on strike, the district has contingency plans in place and will notify district students and families.
"I really hope it doesn't come to that point," Allmann said. "We just want o make sure the dealing is fair. We are still looking to a speedy resolution to this."
Rich said he supports the district’s teachers and believes they deserve a fair contract with fair compensation, but said if a strike were to occur everyone in the district loses, especially the students.
Allmann said he hopes a deal is made to avoid a strike, stating the strike authorization was not made lightly and the LTA does not want to interrupt the students' education.
Skerbetz added the LTA does not want the situation to come to a strike.
"Teachers have bargained in good faith throughout the process. We will continue to hope the district will do the same," Skerbetz said. "We're hopeful we can get a resolution done by the start of school."
If a strike were to occur, Allmann said it would be a full teaching stoppage with picketing outside of campus.
Skerbetz said under state law, the state and the public must be given a 48-hour notice of the strike.
The LTA will be allowed to conduct a strike twice. The first strike can last as many days so long as there are 180 academic days provided to students by June 15. This would lead into non-binding arbitration talks if a resolution can't be agreed upon by the two sides.
If arbitration is unsuccessful, the LTA can strike again, provided 180 academic days are provided by June 30.
Skerbetz said the LTA has not discussed yet what to do about athletics, as 80 percent of coaches in the district are teachers.
He noted that while the last official teachers' strike in the district was in 1997, the district has now seen two strike authorizations in the last seven years. The LTA did a strike authorization in 2017 during the 2017-18 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.