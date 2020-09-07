The Laurel School District is taking extended measures to protect its students and teachers after one student tested positive for coronavirus.
Superintendent Len Rich said the case was confirmed Sunday after a student had showed symptoms. He would not say whether the student was in the elementary grades or junior or senior high school, so as not to identify the person. He also declined to say how the case was determined.
"We don't do temperature screenings but we gave the families a self-checklist," he said.
Rich wrote a letter to district parents which is posted on the district website, advising them of as many specifics as he could divulge without possibly identifying the student or the severity of the illness.
"Students who were within six feet of that student for 15 minutes or longer have been notified, and will be in quarantine," Rich emphasized Monday. "If there were others in close contact but not within six feet, such as exposure as in the hallways or those who had the possibility of exposure, they will be monitored."
Meanwhile, parents have options of whether they want to continue to send their children to school or not, under the circumstances.
"You have a decision to make," Rich said. "You can send your child to school and know that just like anywhere else, when you walk out of your door, you are no more or less at risk in school than you are in society. The school has taken responsible actions for mitigation, but that is not a guarantee."
The parents' second choice is to keep their children at home, "and right now go onto virtual learning," he said. "We have done extensive work on upgrading our network, capacity and professional development and we have purchased devices to go one-to-one, kindergarten through grade 12 as a seamless option. Your option can be to keep children home and see how it goes.
"They can open their Chromebooks tomorrow and class is in session," Rich said.
He pointed out that parents initially did not have to declare whether students would be physically in school or learning from home, but some did declare.
The district determines who is present or absent by taking two attendances each day, every period. The first attendance is taken of those students in front of the teachers in the classrooms. The second attendance taken is for those students who are online.
"We've launched our simultaneous virtual instruction, and we're taking attendance regardless of where you are."
Parents don't need to let the district know what they decide, because their attendance will be recorded, Rich said.
A third option parents have is to enroll their children in a defined cyber option that the district has with Ingenuity, but the student has to commit to nine weeks in that program and it does not involve district teachers.
We pushed all this out all summer long," Rich said, "because it was never a question of if, but when, a student would contract COVID-19 or if the governor was going to kick us back into a red zone."
"The plan and our preparation are working, and parents have options," he said.
Rich emphasized that no teachers are quarantined.
"I think it's critical to understand the three levels" of exposure as described by the state department of health, he said. The highest level is someone who has tested positive and contracted the virus.
The second-highest is someone who has been within six feet for 15 minutes or more of someone with the virus.
The third level, exposure, means someone could have come within six feet and could have been within six feet but not for as long as 15 minutes.
In addition to all other sanitation and personal protection equipment precautions the district is taking, students are required to wear masks, he said. If they don't, the district is assuming they have a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act or the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act privacy rule.
"We do not require medical documentation," he said. "When the masking order came out from the Department of Health on July 1, it said no medial documentation is required.
"We need to be positive and strongly encouraging our students to wear masks," he said. "We're getting good cooperation with the mask wearing. It's not 100 percent, but we're not going to kick kids out of school."
If one student is caught harassing another student about wearing a mask, "that's straight out of our behavior policy," he said.
"We don't know for sure how long COVID stays actives on different surfaces, and the only thing I can tell parents is that one of the 1,050 students in Laurel has contracted COVID-19," he said.
Rich in his letter to parents said the district has notified the Department of Health and at a minimum must follow its recommendations.
Dr. Lori Dado, the school nurse, and building administrators are notifying those students and staff members who have been in close contact and must isolate and quarantine, the letter said.
The district is also working to identify what students or staff may have been exposed. Those individuals will be monitored, he said, adding that at no time will the district violate HIPAA and reveal specifics about the student(s) identity, condition or other factors.
