On the steps of the Capitol on Wednesday, the nation’s 46th president expressed one overriding goal for his next four years in the White House.
Unity.
Joe Biden called for it multiple times throughout his inaugural address, including his declaration that “On this January day, my whole soul is in this. Bringing America together, uniting our people, uniting our nation.”
Few would question the need for healing a partisan divide that led to a deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol and prompted a perimeter of armed security guards as Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn into office.
But is it achievable?
Laurel High School seniors in Jacob Holzhauser’s American Politics class pondered that question after watching Biden take the oath of office and deliver his address.
“I think Joe Biden could possibly reunite our country as a whole if he’s able to branch the partisan divide in our forms of government,” Sebastian Shaffer said. “The biggest thing is we are split down partisan lines, and if we break that divide, and get everyone unified to a single cause or goal, we actually might be able to bring the country back to how it was.”
That cause, he went on, may first and foremost be COVID-19.
“I feel like his response to the economic struggles through the pandemic will be the biggest thing,” Shaffer said. “It affects everybody on both sides of the line, so however he deals with that — increasing the stimulus or giving more breaks to small businesses — that could really change how each side views him.”
Marcus Haswell believes Biden should take steps to put accusations of election fraud to rest once and for all.
“I think one of the problems that he might have is that people won’t stand behind him,” Haswell said. “He’s trying to unify the people but I think one major thing that would help is proving that everything in the election was fair — proving it. That way, people can kind of accept it.”
In his address, Biden reached out to those who did not support him throughout his campaign or at the polls, asking them to give him a chance and pledging “to fight as hard for those who did not support me as for those who did.”
“Hear me out as we move forward,” Biden said. “Take a measure of me and my heart.”
And yet, in seeking to bring opposing Americans on board, he also called out their leader. Though he didn’t mention Donald Trump by name, Biden appeared to criticize his predecessor and Trump supporters by saying, “Recent weeks and months have taught us a painful lesson. There is truth and there are lies, lies told for power and for profit.” Later he would add, “We must reject the culture in which facts themselves are manipulated and even manufactured.”
Asked if it had been wise for Biden to offer opponents an olive branch with one hand, while calling the person they follow a liar and a power-monger with the other, Lauren Mengel felt that could be counterproductive.
“I liked how he said he was going to fight for people who supported him, and he was also going to fight for people who didn’t support him,” she said. “I thought that showed a lot of character.
“But if he is going to try to fight for unity, he probably should try to be the bigger man, not call other people out.”
Shaffer believes Biden can go a long way to securing the loyalty of his generation by addressing the cost of higher education.
“I think a really important thing for our time right now, where we’re at in our lives, is Joe Biden’s stand on college and what he can do to increase the amount of aid kids can receive to go to college,” Shaffer said. “One of the biggest hurdles of getting from high school to college is that initial cost. That’s a huge cost you have to endure, and a lot of people end up in debt for so many years.
“If we can reduce the cost of the education system, if he can enact policies to do that, that would really help this generation side with him.”
Madison Pontzloff, for one, is already putting her faith in the new president.
“I really do believe that Biden can unify our country,” she said. “That’s a really big point that he has. There’s a lot of separation between everyone now, with the parties and so much stuff that’s happened this year.
“And I’m also glad Trump’s gone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.