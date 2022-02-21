Laurel Middle School students celebrated being tobacco-free on Friday.
The seventh- and eighth-grade classes at the school attended an event sponsored by the Laurel Tobacco Resistance Unit (TRU) that provided fun opportunities for those ages 12 to 18 who have made a conscious choice to remain tobacco-free.
The event was held in collaboration with the Nicotine Free Northwest PA, which covers a 13-county area.
“The focus must be on teens, since statistics have shown that nearly 90 percent of adult smokers started by smoking their first cigarette before age 18,” said Katie Gassner, a tobacco treatment specialist at the Mercer County Behavioral Health Commission, which covers both Mercer and Lawrence counties.
The purpose of TRU is to have peer leaders — upperclassmen at Laurel High School — to advocate for their generation to live their healthiest lives. Students then pledge not to use cigarettes, e-cigarettes, vapes or other similar tobacco products. Dr. Lori Dado, Laurel school nurse, serves as the adviser to the youth group.
“I love seeing teens find their voice and advocate for the change that they wish to see,” Gassner said.
Friday’s events began at 8:15 a.m. in sessions with their homeroom teachers and then broke out into smaller group competitions of seventh and eighth graders playing “The Vaping Knowledge Jeopardy! Game”, which was a favorite of the teens.
“Getting to educate younger kids in my school is the most amazing experience. Knowing that I am doing my part in preventing addiction is such a valuable accomplishment,” said Abagale Stone, a senior who serves as one of the dozen peer educators of TRU.
Another highlight of the day was playing the “Not My Lungs” game, a relay race where youths crumple up and toss papers with chemical names found in cigarettes written on them into a garbage can to symbolize and reinforce their decisions to avoid the use of those dangerous chemicals. The first team that had “trashed” all of the chemicals was the winner.
After lunch, a dodgeball tournament was held. The day’s activities concluded with a dance party in the gymnasium.
This week, students will submit posters that they are creating and the winners will receive a prize. The students were permitted to wear pajamas to school if they donated $1, which will be split between the Lawrence County Humane Society and a veterans’ organization, as voted on by the middle school students.
To learn more about the Tobacco Resistance Unit, visit their website at www.TRUinPA.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.