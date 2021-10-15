The Scott Township fire station showed various fire safety training demonstrations to three kindergarten classes from Laurel Elementary School on Friday morning.
The fire departments from Scott, Slippery Rock and Hickory townships took part in the outing that showed a rope rescue and practice using a fire hose.
There was also a fire safety training video that was played.
The fire station has been doing instruction at the school since 2005 and this is the third year that the students visited the station. The students’ teacher is Nadine Mezan.
