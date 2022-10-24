First introduced during the 1975 NFL playoffs by legendary radio announcer Myron Cope, the “Terrible Towel” is a staple for the Pittsburgh Steelers and its fans around the world.
Now, fans of the Laurel High Spartans have their own version.
The rally towel was created this semester by the Laurel Entrepreneurship class taught by technology education/industrial arts teacher Ryan Wypych.
“Organizational skills are very important when running a business,” Wypych said.
Wypych said the class also works with the owner of the Harlansburg Road Citgo gas station to learn lessons on branching out, starting a business and selling products. This fall, Wypych said students wanted to branch out even more to sell something directly to the community.
That’s when entrepreneurship class president Seneca Bailey came up with the idea for the “Spartan Terrible Towel.”
Bailey helped research and sign paperwork for the suppliers for the towel and helped design them.
This led to a partnership with the Laurel Band Boosters to have the towels be sold at the last two home football games and this Friday’s game against Shenango. The towels can be purchased under the green tent near the away team bleachers.
All members of the entrepreneurship class become members of the district’s technology education club.
Wypych said this project, as well as the class in general, is important to the students due to the experience and organizational lessons they receive.
Wypych said next year the class will make sure the towels are ready at the start of football season.
