Laurel Elementary School will hold kindergarten registration March 21, 22 and 23.
Children entering kindergarten must be 5 years of age on or before Sept. 1.
Children not enrolled in kindergarten at Laurel, who plan to enter first grade and who will be 5 years of age on or before Sept. 1, also will need to be registered.
If you have any questions, please contact Kimberly Hill at Laurel Elementary School (724) 658-2673, extension 2938.
