2022 DYW AWARD WINNERS Those earning awards at Saturday’s 2020 Lawrence County Distinguished Young Woman Program ar…

Disbelief.

That is how Natalie Alfera felt after being named the 2022 Distinguished Young Woman of Lawrence County.

“I put my hand over my mouth. I was like, ‘Really? That was me?’ ” Alfera said. “I was in shock.”

The scholarship program, which took place on Saturday at the Scottish Rite Cathedral, featured 17 local teens. After competing in five phases of competition, Alfera rose to the top of the bunch.

“I’m really proud of myself and I’m proud of the runner-ups too,” Alfera said.

Montana Pastore of New Castle was the night's first runner-up. Kasaundra Harvey of Laurel was the second runner-up, and Amiliana Ford of New Castle was the third runner-up.

After last year’s program was limited to a small audience of family members due to COVID-19, spectators were once again able to attend. While seats were filled, the journey to competition night was not without struggles.

“It’s been very hard and very labor intensive,” Alfera said. “There was a little bit of a COVID scare but we got right back to (practicing) the following week.”

Natalie is the daughter of Jason and Anna Alfera. Anna said it was “amazing” to watch Natalie go through the DYW process.

“She was dedicated. She came early to practices,” Anna said. “Her big goal was to win the talent portion and she was really committed to doing a good job.”

And win she did.

Story continues below video

An award-winning, classically trained pianist, Natalie performed a piano presentation of excerpts from “Piano Concerto in A Minor” by Evard Grieg to capture the Talent award. Her piano teacher, Pam Croach, said the piece is “incredibly difficult.”

“Natalie has a strong work ethic and is gifted with musical talent,” said Croach, who has instructed Natalie since she was in fourth grade “As a student, she follows instruction perfectly.”

Natalie’s determination was on full display, and Anna noted that Natalie has come a long way from where she began on the instrument.

“She started out very hard on herself and she wanted to be perfect,” Anna said. “She worked through it all and that’s just evidence of effort and hard work on her part.”

Natalie, who is the drum major for the Laurel Spartan Marching Band, also claimed the Self-Expression and Perfect Attendance awards. In the Self-Expression portion, each contestant supplied an answer to the question, “What do you believe is the defining problem that teens in this age find hard to deal with?”

Natalie’s winning response was a message of hope and action.

“Lots of teens in this age feel really pressured when they have to come to terms with the fact that our generation will be the one to inherit a world that’s just basically in a constant state of conflict,” Natalie spoke. “Speaking my mind when I can and where I’m called to would be the first step to solve this.”

Rosanne Palladino, the longtime program coordinator and chairwoman of the program, voiced her support for Natalie.

“Natalie Alfera is an incredibly talented young woman, and I’m so proud of her performance on Saturday,” Palladino said. “She truly embodies each of the parts of the Be Your Best Self Program.”

Natalie will now represent Lawrence County at the state Distinguished Young Women program which will be held in January 2022 at the Cathedral. Locally, her role will involve appearing at events in the community and acting as the “Be Your Best-Self Ambassador" for children in the county.

What’s next for Natalie? Preparing for a senior year at Laurel High School that is sure to be full of accomplishments. But after a year of COVID-related alterations, she is excited to do “regular high school stuff” once again.

After graduation next year, Natalie plans to attend West Virginia University to double-major in music performance and education.