Laurel High School Senior Justin Johns recently completed his Eagle Scout project.
He was honored by being named the district’s Pride and Promise award winner for November.
Johns said his project was building a permanent fire pit for his local church, New Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian on Harlansburg Road.
“The project took about 92 hours of work time,” Johns said.
Johns said in total, the project took about three to four weeks to finish, as he had to get applications from the church in regards to project donations, had to plan what it would like, order all the materials, and organize the work days for the project.
Middle/High School Principal Mark Frengel, who presented the award, said he is not surprised by the work and commitment of Johns.
“He’s very strong in academics, very strong in extracurriculars. He’s one of the finest students we have here, so I want to congratulate him,” said Frengel, who presented Johns with the award.
