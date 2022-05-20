Laurel High School senior David Johns was awarded a $10,000 ELLWOOD Industrial Maintenance Scholarship to pursue his career in Mechatronics, a field of engineering that merges mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, and computer science.
Johns will continue his education at California University of Pennsylvania.
Johns was accompanied at the event by Quyrus Epps, director of team member relations for ELLWOOD, along with his brother Christopher and parents Dave and Amy.
Earlier this year, ELLWOOD announced a unique scholarship opportunity available to high school seniors who plan to attend an accredited trade school following graduation. The ELLWOOD Industrial Maintenance Scholarship is to assist those students who are pursuing a certificate or degree in Mechatronics, or an equivalent industrial maintenance program.
The $10,000 scholarship commitments are designed to ensure continued educational support to students throughout the communities in which ELLWOOD has a presence.
