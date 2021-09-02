The Laurel School Board members and administrators on Wednesday heard complaints and questions from local parents, community members, and a representative of the Laurel Teachers’ Association on the state-imposed Pennsylvania mask mandate.
Among the concerns was whether the mandate from Gov. Tom Wolf was constitutional, and whether the Pennsylvania Department of Health had the authority to issue such a mandate to protect the public’s health and safety.
The Department of Health issued an order, effective next Tuesday, that teachers, students, and staff must wear protective face coverings. At issue is how far the district must go to enforce the mandate.
“Please don’t murder the messenger,” Len Rich told about the about 60 people in attendance and 20 more virtually at the work session.
The district must walk a tight rope, Rich said, in balancing state mandates with concerns from parents, teachers, and staff.
Rich will draft a plan by Friday to present to the board and public next week. School board members are expected to act on plan at next Wednesday’s meeting.
But many in the audience were not satisfied.
Mark Smith said the governor “cannot do a mandate without the approval of the Republican lawmakers, who do not want one.”
Jessica Shevitz said Wolf “overstepped his reach—drastically.”
Jason Ward asked for more time for the public to speak. Another woman called the mandate ridiculous.
Bill Altman, physical education teacher and president of the Laurel Teachers’ Association, urged both sides to “turn down the anger.”
Katie Edwards raised the issue of medical exemptions. School officials did not appear to have a clear answer on whether the school district could force students to comply with the mask mandate, and said they would seek clarity about what the law requires.
“The challenge would be regarding what does it mean to enforce,” Rich said. “The state has issued a mandate and has dropped enforcement into the laps of school boards.”
The district will post signs in prominent places to help enforce the mandate, but also will attempt to accommodate students, teachers, and staff who have medical conditions that make wearing masks unsafe.
Those exempted from the mandate will need to document their special needs.
Vaseffa Fennick asked the board about installing air conditioning in some classrooms that are extremely hot to ease the discomfort of wearing masks.
Rich said masks on buses are required by federal mandates, as well as by the state.
If the board doesn’t comply with mask mandates, it could be held liable under its insurance policy. “In a catastrophic event,” Rich said, “it will be a legal quagmire.”
“We would be expected to answer the question, 'what was your plan of compliance?' 'What was your plan of enforcement?’”
The meeting adjourned at 9:15 p.m. An executive session had been held prior to the meeting, where private interviews were held to fill a vacancy of music teacher. The public should obtain a copy of next week’s agenda via the board’s website.
