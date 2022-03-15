At a special ceremony held on Monday afternoon in the high school cafeteria, Laurel school district’s cafeteria staff received the “Child Hunger Hero Award for 2021” given by the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, making Laurel the only school in Lawrence County to be so designated.
In attendance was Lydia Logue, child nutrition outreach coordinator from the food bank who made the presentations to the cafeteria staff.
Abigail Robinson, also a child nutrition outreach coordinator for the food bank, sent congratulations and thanked Carrie Bonyak, Laurel’s food service director, for applying for the award in December of last year.
Coordinators explained the mission of the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, “Our mission is to feed people in need and mobilize our community to eliminate hunger.” Citing the motto: “Not all heroes wear capes, but many wear aprons,” the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank kicked off National School Breakfast Week by recognizing schools and community sponsors that “go above and beyond to serve kids” through the annual Child Hunger Hero Award Program.
Said Robinson, “The full list of winners included bronze, silver, and gold winners, based on their results, all of which indicate exceptional service. With a score of 51 percent, we are pleased to announce that your organization attained the silver award level!” She added, “We are excited to honor and celebrate all your hard work.”
Silver level winners received the following prizes: a Silver Apple Award, a framed certificate, pins and a mug for the food service director and all food service staff.
These prizes were awarded at Monday’s ceremony.
Robinson said, “We are grateful for what you’re doing to ensure that children have access to healthy meals.”
Laurel operates a “grab and go” breakfast program in all schools and partners with outside organizations such as to operate a weekend meal and backpack program.
They also work with the National Dairy Council to educate students on the importance of milk and milk products.
On Wednesdays, the staff provides nutrition education materials to students and celebrates “Wellness Wednesdays”.
During the winter months, an educational “Elf on the Shelf” visits buildings to teach the benefits of a healthy school meal.
Carrie Bonyak, Laurel’s food service director since 2009 said, “I am very excited and proud that the cafeteria was selected for this award. The staff works really, really, hard to prepare the students healthy and delicious meals.”
She added, “During the pandemic they have adjusted to different serving models from distributing packed meals, to serving in alternate areas and coping with product shortages.” “All,” she says, “with a smile on their face. They truly are dedicated to taking care of the students.”
Throughout the food bank’s 11-county service region, 31 school districts and 12 community sponsors applied for the program.
There were seven gold, 18 silver, and 15 bronze winners. Winners are all being feted throughout the month of March to coincide with National Nutrition Month.
Participating schools and community sponsors are evaluated on their involvement in programs that fight childhood food insecurity including school meals, summer food, after-school meals, weekend backpacks and school pantry programs.
