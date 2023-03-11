Now is when school districts start the process of creating their proposed budgets for the next school year.
As such, the Laurel School Board and administration recently held a “State of Laurel 2023” meeting with department heads to discuss any potential projects they would like to see funded in the next budget.
Superintendent Leonard Rich said this is the standard process for the district, as “big-ticket items” of $10,000 or more are presented for consideration in the budget.
He said administration and the school board will work to create a preliminary budget by the board’s May meeting, and adopt the final budget in its June meeting.
•Building and grounds director Edward Novad said he would like to replace the lights in the elementary school gym, do some roofing work, replace a golf cart, replace the water softener/bladder tank and well pump at the middle/high school, replace a man lift, replace the lights in the original high school gym, replace four sets of bleachers and six benches at the softball/baseball fields and work on the marquee. The total cost for all the work would be $1,911,674.
•Food service director Carrie Bonyak said three garbage disposal units in the middle/high school needs replaced, which would cost $14,400.
•The district will consider purchasing a “school safety robot,” for $30,000, in order to expand the computer science program to the elementary school, and will consider table and chair updates to some classrooms.
•For athletics, the district will consider whether to resurface the track, which would cost $300,000, or to let it alone for another year. It also considered a $40,000 upgrade of the referee’s microphone for the football stadium.
•The district will consider upgrades to the outer layer switches, regarding its internet servers, which are over 18 years old, which would cost $150,000.
•The district is considering spending $12,500 on new cameras, $57,000 for new Chromebooks, $30,000 for high school staff laptops and $14,000 for running fiber optics to the football stadium.
•The district’s transportation director Joseph Sager said two minivans would need replaced, he would like to purchase a new police car and wheelchair van, would like to seal the elementary playground and high school front lot and repair the pavement on the high school entrance area. All of this would cost $215,000.
The board also approved a two-year agreement with Sager Motors LLC to provide transportation and roadway services for the district during its meeting Wednesday.
The agreement will run from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2025, at a rate of $80,000 per year.
As part of the agreement, Sager will be responsible for several duties, including repairing and maintaining school transportation vehicles, supervising personnel and maintaining the district’s roads and traffic signs.
Sager announced his retirement, effective June 30.
The school board also accepted the resignation of Danielle (Moffatt) Tanner as a school police officer, retroactive to Feb. 5, and subsequently hired James Pisor as an officer at $20 an hour, retroactive to Feb. 11.
The board approved a professional employee contract for teacher Amber Jacobs and added Jamie Madder as a speech and language pathologist substitute at a rate of $140 a day.
One of the district’s March pride and promise awards was given to the district cafeteria staff for winning a Child Hunger Hero Silver Award in February.
In other business, district director of administrative services Robert Lee said there has been an influx of scam and phishing emails being sent to staff and would like a program to better identify and report scams.
“One of the best lines of defense is education,” Lee said.
School board President Tim Redfoot said he would like to see the staff trained as soon as possible.
