The Laurel school board granted a retired principal health coverage and made several personnel moves at its monthly meeting last week.
The board extended an amount to Kevin Mahoney, former senior high principal, equivalent to the cost of his former health plan that would cover six months.
The cost is to be determined administratively. Mahoney’s retirement after 25 years in the district came on Nov. 3 after he announced his intentions to leave the district in September.
The board continued a family medical leave of absence for Sarah Dado through June 30, with unpaid leave beginning Dec. 23. Debra Kosciuszko was also granted an unpaid leave from Nov. 4 to Jan. 4, and Annmarie Santini will be on leave from Thursday until Dec. 7 using sick days.
Abagail Morrison (special education aide, $10 an hour for 180 school days, effective Nov. 12), Cindy Jones (elementary breakfast worker, $10.50 an hour, effective Nov. 2) and Rebecca Medved (confidential secretary/accounts payable/budget facilitator, effective Dec. 1) were all hired. Taylor Wetzel’s work hours-per-week allotment increased as a cafeteria worker and Robin McDanel, an elementary custodian, retired effective Jan. 26.
Also, Brooke Knox and Caroline Gibson were hired as co-assistant girls basketball coaches, taking half salaries allotted to the position. Knox will make $2,475 and Gibson will make $2,150.
The board also approved the resolution naming Jennifer Conrad as the Lawrence County Tax Committee Delegate and superintendent Leonard Rich as alternate delegate; approved the disposal and/or recycling of unused and obsolete technology equipment and approved Title IX assignments for Rich (coordinator), district solicitor Matthew Mangino (decision-maker) and Conrad (investigator).
