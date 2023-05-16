The Laurel School Board approved a paving bid at its meeting Wednesday.
The board approved the $38,770.71 bid from New Castle-based Protech Asphalt Maintenance for paving along the senior high’s east entrance driveway.
The board also:
•agreed to purchase two seven-passenger minivans from Hermitage-based Scheidemantle Motors for $40,548.15 each, $81,096.30 total.
•approved a compensation plan for a computer technician/network specialist position from July 1 through June 30, 2028, and subsequently agreed to hire Jerick Wallace for the role.
•reappointed Matthew Mangino as district solicitor at $130 per hour and Andrews & Price was reappointed as special education counsel at $140 per hour for the next school year.
•gave contributions of $200 each were given to the Hickory, Scott and Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Departments and McGill, Power, Bell & Associates will conduct the 2022-23 school year audit at a cost not to exceed $23,500.
•approved bids for different school supplies for the next school year, including $28,398.92 for the custodial/maintenance, $2,098.27 for the science department, $1,744.65 for the art department, $7,167.42 for the technology education department and $7,306.07 for the vocational agriculture education department.
•approved an amendment to the high school curriculum regarding seniors choosing senior privilege (SP). To be eligible, seniors must be academically on track, have missed fewer than 10 school days the previous year not counting medical excuses, have a GPA of 3.0 or higher, have no prior school suspensions and have no outstanding debts to the district. Once in SP, seniors are allowed four excused absences per quarter, not counting medical excuses, must maintain at least a 3.0 GPA and have no suspensions.
Secondary English/STEAM teacher Greg Walzer was given the district’s Pride and Promise award for May. He received it for being recognized by the Northwest PA Association for Education Communications and Technology for receiving its Extra Mile Award for outstanding work with students, including in the STEAM field.
