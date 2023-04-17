Alan Carlson is back on the Laurel School Board — at least temporarily.
Carlson was appointed to the school board on Wednesday to serve the remaining term of former board member Justin Kirkwood, which expires on Nov. 30.
Carlson had served on the board for 20-plus years and is not seeking another term during the May 16 primary.
Superintendent Leonard Rich and board President Tim Redfoot said the board wanted to appoint someone with past experience for this temporary spot, and didn’t want to appoint any of the five candidates running in the primary to avoid any favoritism.
Kirkwood resigned April 5 as he is moving out of the district.
During the board’s April 5 work session, Katie Baldwin, the regional manager for The Nutrition Group, gave a presentation on the proposed food service program budget for the next school year. She said she is anticipating a 10-percent increase in food costs, an eight-percent jump in paper and cleaning costs and a four-percent increase in wages.
The projected revenues for the district would be $488,206, with projected expenses of $576,288. Baldwin said the district would look to compensate from those losses through federal and state grants and reimbursements.
She said for the 2023-24 school year, the food service program will look to expand its lunch offerings at the elementary school, maintain the second chance breakfast program at the middle/high school and expand what is offered through the New Italian Bistro.
The contract with The Nutrition Group was renewed for its fifth and final year.
In other business, the board:
•Approved a $895,931 bid from Cleveland-based Garland/DBS to replace the 26-year-old roof sections on the Laurel Junior-High School. The project is expected to be completed prior to Aug. 24.
•Learned for district employees, the following will be the montly medical trust deposit rates for the 2023-24 school year: Individual at $880, parent and child $2,080, two people $2,277 and family $2,480. That is an increase of 5.1 percent.
•Approved a contract with Hermitage-based Capable Kids was from July 1 to June 30, 2026, for physical and occupational therapy. The cost will be $50 per 30-minute treatment session, $25 per consultation with an instructor, $160 per reevaluation, $25 for every 15 minutes per an individual education plan meeting and $10 for a virtual no-show.
•Hired Diana Hannon, Melissa McEwen and Madison Jaszemski as assistant cheerleading coaches at $2,083 each.
•Approved an agreement to have Laurel students who completed the district’s welding one course to enroll in the New Castle School of Trades combination welding program.
