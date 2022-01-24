The Laurel School District was shown a "clean opinion" in an auditor's report.
Laurel school board members were presented with the clean opinion, sometimes called an “unqualified report,” that means that an independent auditor has examined the financial statements of an entity and has found that the books and financial statements of that entity are in order, with no misstatements, and that they conform to generally accepted accounting principles.
The audit showed the district ended the fiscal year with a total general fund balance of over $8.2 million, with a millage rate of 14.176.
Total general fund expenditures were listed as $19,290,199. That figure is a difference of $2,628 less when compared to the previous fiscal year. Expenditures included approximately $500,000 in funds from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The audit also reviewed the district’s breakfast and lunch program of $476,000 and the education stabilization fund of $254,000.
Since the district had over $750,000 in federal funds for the fiscal year covered in the audit, a single audit was required. Superintendent Rich reported “no findings were found in the single audit.”
The audit was conducted by McGill, Power, Bell, and Associates, LLP, of Grove City.
