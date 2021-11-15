The Laurel School District is the most improved school district in Lawrence County, according to a publication.
That’s according to a ranking system compiled by the Pittsburgh Business Times. Over a 10-year period, Laurel improved its academic standing the greatest among the eight county school districts.
Superintendent Len Rich made the announcement with a 12-page report during last week’s school board meeting, noting “performance matters.”
“We attribute this academic improvement to the professional staff, to the academic leadership of our administrators, of our teachers and to the fine performance of our students, supported by their parents,” he said.
For the last 17 years, the PBT has ranked all Pennsylvania school districts based on student scores on standardized tests to create a proprietary formula. Students in grades three through eight take the Pennsylvania State System Assessments, while the Keystone Exams are given to 11th graders.
Of the 10 highest-scoring districts, five were from Allegheny County. Laurel improved its ranking from 303rd in 2006 to 149th, an increase of 154 places. Its average ranking was 266th during the last 10 years.
“We are moving in the right direction,” Rich said. “We want to be the highest performing school district in the Lawrence County.”
Meanwhile, Neshannock was the top Lawrence County district in PBT’s ranking, coming in with an average of 80 over the last 10 years. Shenango was next at 125 and followed by Wilmington (181), Mohawk (213), Ellwood City (234), Laurel (266), Union (285) and New Castle (458).
In 2021 rankings, Neshannock (92nd) was the highest-ranked district in the county followed by Shenango (140th), Laurel (149th), Mohawk (166th), Union (205th), Ellwood City (248th), Wilmington (262nd) and New Castle (458th).
“Credit goes to all students and their families for their focus on academics along with teachers and staff, who delivered the curriculum on a daily basis,” Neshannock Superintendent Dr. Terrence P. Meehan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.