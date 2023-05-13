The proposed Laurel 2023-24 school year budget calls for a tax increase.
Taxes have not been raised in the district since the 2016-17 school year.
Supertindendent Leonard Rich said the increase in the tax index would generate approximately $200,000 in revenue, and said property owners in the district could see their school taxes raised between $33 to $101.
“I understand criticisms and no one likes to raise taxes. Everything’s gone up, nobody wants to put more pressure on families,” Rich said. “I’m sympathetic to those on fixed incomes. In the state’s opinion, you can pay more.”
Added Rich: “If we do not show an effort to raise local funds, we will leave potential state dollars on the table.”
The proposed budget was approved by the school board Wednesday during its voting meeting while Rich presented the proposed budget during the school board’s committee meeting on May 3.
The proposed budget calls for revenues of $19,593,363 and expenditures of $21,730,368, with the difference of $2,137,005 to be covered by the district’s fund balance.
A total of $15,087,471 of the expenditures is comprised of salaries and benefits.
A total of $900,000 will be used to make roof improvements to both school buildings and $260,000 will be used for a water softener system, both coming from the fund balance.
The budget will be on display on the district website, laurelspartans.com, and at the district office until it’s voted on at the board’s June 14 meeting.
Rich said the reason the district is considering raising its tax index is concerns over the state not giving funding to the district if it stays the same.
“We have the second-highest median income and we have the lowest tax rate, so the state is going to tell you we have a greater ability to tax,” Rich said. “If you won’t raise taxes, you won’t maximize what comes from the state.”
The projected budget calls for state revenues in the amount of $12,456,164 and $909,305 in federal revenues, including the last of the district’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.
Rich noted that the district’s fund balance is projected to go from $6,888,867 on June 30, the end of the 2022-23 school year, to $4,733,134 on June 30, 2024, to end of the 2023-24 school year.
He said the district will continue making $1.2 million debt payments every year until September 2027, at which point that amount can go back into the budget.
He also said the district will need to think about how the district will look to supplement services covered by ESSER funds with local revenues.
