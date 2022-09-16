The Laurel School District is organizing a fundraiser to help a Spartan family that lost everything during a Sept. 8 fire in Slippery Rock Township.
Both Laurel and non-Laurel residents will be able to drop off both immediate and longterm items to help the Miller family, which consists of Phil and Michella Miller, their children Vanessa, Alexander, and Logan, and two dogs.
The family’s immediate needs include access to a three-to-four bedroom house for rent in the district, gift cards to any clothing or shoe stores as well as gas cards, donations for a storage unit or the use of a unit or pod and monetary donations.
The family’s long-term needs include furniture, appliances, gift cards for linens, cookware and dishes and cleaning supplies.
Donation boxes for money and gift cards will be available for Laurel students and families from Monday to Friday at Laurel Junior-Senior High School.
For non-Laurel residents, there is a drop box at Ben Franklin’s Taproom, Grille & Bottleshop, at 4270 U.S. Route 422, through Sept. 25.
Volunteers will also be needed to help move furniture once a home is found for the family.
Family friend Erin George is also organizing a GoFundMe for the family. To search, go to gofundme.com, and type in “Miller Family House Fire Fund.”
A fire broke out at the family’s Houk Road home just before 9 a.m. Sept 8.
Michella Miller, who is a substitute teacher at Laurel, was teaching while the children were at school.
George said Phil Miller, after taking his son to the bus stop, returned to the house and noticed a smell of “wood burning,” and, after a few moments saw that smoke was everywhere.
He saved one of the family dogs as he crawled out of the house while the house quickly engulfed in flames.
The family found another one of their dogs alive, but the fire killed three of their cats and one dog.
“The home is a total loss, and the family’s belongings are not salvageable, leaving them with the clothes on their backs that morning,” George said. “It’s going to take the family time to rebuild their lives.”
