He served in Fallujah during the Iraq War, but Bob Schultz called Laurel High School students the heroes.
Now a warrior experience specialist with the Wounded Warrior Project’s Pittsburgh office, Schultz and his colleagues — independence program manager Mike Tobias and warrior experience specialist Emily Nicolson — were at Laurel on Wednesday morning to receive donations collected by the school’s National Honor Society.
“You guys are the heroes on this one,” remarked Schultz, a veteran of the Marine Corps Reserve, as he looked at donated food stacked on the stage.
For a second year, the NHS teamed with WWP for a food drive, this year presenting the organization with enough non-perishables to provide holiday meals for about 50 veterans and their families. The group also presented WWP with a $300 donation.
“We try to do service projects once a month and keep them local to the Pittsburgh area. and what’s more patriotic than helping out our veterans? They risked their lives for all of us,” said Caleb Gilmore, a Laurel senior who served as chairperson of the food drive.
Dawne Skerbetz, who co-advises the NHS along with Don Rodgers, explained that each NHS member was assigned to bring in 10 food items and the group also made Oreo cookie treats and Christmas cards for the veterans.
Schultz added that WWP will add $25 gift cards to each basket so that families can purchase a turkey, ham or other items to complete their meals. The baskets will go to Pittsburgh-area families.
Along with accepting the donations, the WWP staffers presented a program on the organization to the Laurel student body highlighting the non-profit’s mission.
Serving veterans who were injured on or after 9/11, the WWP offers free health, educational and social programs for both the warriors and those who support them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.