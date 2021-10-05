Many industries around the country are dealing with supply-chain issues making inventory hard to come by.
The Laurel School District's daily lunch menu is the latest culprit of issues in product development, packaging and distribution. The district announced this week its vendor is out of all pizza shells, so a barbecue rib hoagie will be served instead of pizza on Friday.
The inventory issue also means pizza is out as a daily entree choice until shells return to stock or the district can find another vendor when the few shells on hand are gone.
“Our goal is to provide high-quality, nutritious, healthy and well-balanced meals to all students,” Superintendent Len Rich said. “We would appreciate everyone’s cooperation while we deal with the shortages.”
There are shortages in front-line workers who produce and package the foods, as well as shortages in truck drivers. Material costs have also increased.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, all students are eligible to receive free or reduced lunches.
“Pre-pandemic, 30 percent of our students were classified as economically disadvantaged,” Rich said.
Specifically, pizza and bread products, like chicken sandwiches, and other student favorites are in short supply. This means students who reside in districts with large populations receiving free or reduced meals could have their health in jeopardy. Children in some school districts receive their two main nutritional meals in school, especially in times of high unemployment, as has been the case since the pandemic.
Parents are urged to check the menus daily on the school’s website for more information.
