Every Friday, Laurel High School learning support teacher Amanda Long arrives to make coffee for her class’s business, the One Stop Spartan Shop.
For more than a year, students in Long’s life skills class worked to deliver coffee and snacks to teachers and staff from the shop inside her classroom.
“They love it,” Long said. “They get really excited about it. They love talking with the staff.”
Long and Director of Pupil Services Nicole Bell said the goal of the Spartan Shop is to give students a real-world business experience.
“The staff loves getting coffee and snacks,” Bell said.
Every Friday, or the last day of school for the week, orders are received by 7:45 a.m., and after about an hour of preparation, the students deliver orders with carts.
The Spartan Shop serves hot and iced coffee, hot and iced tea, hot chocolate, bottled water, breakfast bars, chips and Daffin’s chocolate bars.
This school year, the students also started making and selling dog treats, which Long said has been a big hit with the staff as well.
Long said her students take their jobs very seriously and review order forms to make sure every one is correct.
The shop could in the future expand and move into the library to become a “fully-fledged coffee shop,” as well as a place for students to get school shirts and school supplies.
“They want to expand into a full school store,” Bell said.
Long and Bell said one of the goals of the life skills class is to prepare the students with physical or mental disabilities for life after graduation.
In addition to the Spartan Shop, this involves weekly trips to businesses in the community to receive work experience.
Long said the Pennsylvania Office of Vocational Rehabilitation helps with job placement as well.
For example, one student is working to help make gift boxes for Pizza Joe’s, while another student is working at Casey K’s Creations in Neshannock Township.
“A lot of kids are seeing places in the community they didn’t know,” Long said.
“We wanted to focus on community-based instruction,” Bell said. “Mrs. Long does an amazing job getting kids out into the community.”
Bell said these experiences are part of the students’ education plans and their transition to employed adults after school.
Long has been working with these students for two years.
Last summer, she put out an Amazon wishlist for the room; everything was paid for by individuals and local companies.
Donors were: Long, Park Place Hair Salon, Wes’s Heating & Cooling, Casey K’s Creations, Jackie Kobialka, Gallo’s Italian Villa, Carol and Keith Long, Dr. Rich Ribarevski Orthodontist, Heidi and David Drake, Jessica Miles and family, Hyde’s Drug Store, Patti Miles, Nikki Scott, Lori Hites and anonymous donors.
