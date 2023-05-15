General and special education students from Laurel High School on April 18 competed in a drone event at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
The students participated in the Build, Fly, Code, Live!, hosted by For the Win Robotics of California and the Innovation Institute for Tomorrow in Franklin.
“This was the second year for this event and the focus was on including students with special needs,” said Laurel Director of Pupil Services Nicole Bell. “Students worked with peers to fly drones in a variety of activities and obstacles using either controllers or block coding.”
Laurel was one of five schools in the state to participate, with Bell and Laurel High School learning support teacher Amanda Long noting the event promoted inclusion and was very sensory friendly.
“It was a huge honor to be a part of it,” Bell said. “The drones were a huge success.”
The students worked in five stations for the drones — hide and seek, dance dance, capture the flag, memory and package delivery.
Students who participated were Anthony Drake, Robert Pisano, Luke Colich, Bethany Anderson, Makenna Tanner, Natalie Rossman, Abby Knight, Maddie Burgess, Amber Medved, Vanessa Miller and Angel Milbert.
The students were invited to attend the event based on previous drone activities the district had started.
In spring 2022, through a partnership with Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV, specifically MIU IV Training and Consultation member Steven Sheirer, the life skills students participated in the first “Drone Buddies” pilot program.
Drone Buddies was created through Sheirer’s participation in the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s statewide CSinPA TACTICS initiative, which explores ways to better connect computer science and STEM education to students with special needs.
In spring 2022, general and special education students worked together to build drones, code/program them and fly them in the gymnasium.
Bell and Long said the program was adapted to each of the special education student’s needs while teaching all students lessons in effective communication, self-regulation, problem-solving, social skills and team building.
“Above all, the most important result has been the lasting bonds and friendships fostered between groups of students that otherwise rarely interact with one another,” Bell said.
