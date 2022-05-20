Sunscreen and wide-brimmed hats may be on the packing list when two juniors from Laurel High School travel to Panama after school breaks for the summer.
But best friends Georgia Jellyman and Erika Price along with their Spanish teacher Liz Ernst hope to bring home an educational experience that extends beyond the traditional classroom.
All three are looking forward to the trip that takes place June 21-29 and will include a wealth of cultural, historical and educational learning. Education First, a touring company based in Boston, promises all those things that range from seeing the Panama Canal to visiting ruins and visiting Panama City’s historic district, which dates to 1519, in its Experience Panama expedition. The tour is specially geared to high school students, Ernst said.
“I’m really looking forward to traveling outside the U.S. for the first time,” pointed out Jellyman adding that seeing the canal tops her list of must sees.
On a scale of 1 to 10, Price, who has traveled to Cancun, Mexico, indicated her excitement level for the Panama trip is a 10.
“I can’t wait to see a different environment and culture,” Price explained. “I’m so excited for the entire trip.”
Ernst started taking students on educational journeys in 2016 when a group traveled to Puerto Rico. Originally, this year, plans were to go to Spain but that was changed due to the pandemic and there have been no trips for the past two years. There was also a trip to Costa Rica in 2018.
“I’m super excited,” said Ernst who went to Panama following a training tour she participated in and fell in love with the history, the canal and the culture. “It’s a really cool learning experience for students.”
The itinerary begins in Panama City. On day three, the group will visit a tropical research center where it will participate in an interactive lesson with a scientist and learn about ongoing research. The next day it’s on to Chitré, capital of the Panamanian province of Herrera to visit a farm and learn about agriculture.
“They get to try to milk a cow and feed animals,” Ernst said.
That day also includes a boat tour around Monkey Island, which Jellyman and Price said they are looking forward to.
A trip to Panama wouldn’t be complete without a visit to the Panama Canal, one of the most influential engineering projects ever undertaken. Completed by the United States in 1914, the 51-mile canal revolutionized international trade by bridging the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. During its 34-year construction, 22,000 workers lost their lives.
Other highlights include Rio Chagres National Park, a meeting with local artisans to see how they bring Panama’s culture and traditions to life, a folklore dance show, an indigenous village and a hike in one of the parks surrounding Panama City that is home to many animals such as birds, monkeys, iguanas and deer.
Trying local cuisine is always a must when traveling to a different country.
Ernst said she will encourage Jellyman and Price to try everything they are offered but expects that some selections may not be liked as much as others. and one day, they even get to help prepare one of the meals and can make that dish once they return to the States.
Both students are in their third year of taking Spanish and said they feel comfortable enough with that language to be able to communicate.
“I’m looking forward to applying the language skills to having a conversation with locals,” Jellyman said.
For Price, “I am still learning but I know the language pretty well and can have a basic conversation with them.”
The plans are to stay the entire time at the same hotel in Panama City and there is also some free time to pursue other interests.
According to Education First, the personalized learning experience engages students before, during and after the tour to create a final, reflective project for academic credit.
“The purpose is to give students the opportunity to take the classroom into the world, broaden their perspectives and grow as a person,” Ernst said. “Seeing that happen as a teacher is really rewarding and I love being able to put the language students learn in a classroom into use.”
All in all, it’s intended to be a very diverse experience and Jellyman and Price said they hope to return home with lots of stories, photos and souvenirs.
And of course, the memories will last a lifetime.
