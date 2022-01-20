College will soon be in session at Laurel High School.
Members of the school board heard a presentation Wednesday from Superintendent Len Rich that beginning this week, district juniors and seniors will have the opportunity to choose from 15 different college level courses. Several courses are accredited through Seton Hill University, several through the University of Pittsburgh and more through a partnership with Butler County Community College. Some of the classes are Advanced Placement and will be offered to approximately 133 students.
“We are pleased to offer this broad selection of college courses to about 70 percent of our junior and senior students,” high school principal Mark Frengel said.
The Seton Hill and Pitt courses will be taught by Laurel faculty at a cost of $225 per three-credit course. The BC3 courses, called the Pioneers Program, will be open to students from throughout Lawrence County and will be a virtual class taught by BC3 faculty.
Courses to be offered include Accounting II, AP Calculus, AP Literature and Composition, AP U.S. History, French IV, Introduction to Sociology and Spanish IV via Seton Hill University.
Courses to be offered via Pitt will include American Politics, Argument and Debate, Honors Physics II with lab, Introduction to Psychology, Right Start to College, Website Design and Development and Python Programming, which is a type of computer programming course.
“Python will offer students a chance to learn a mixture of writing programs in script and then they will learn to transfer them to JAVA, a text-based programming language,” Frengel said.
One course being offered via BC3 will be Introduction to Broadcasting.
