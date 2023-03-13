The Laurel School Board unanimously agreed to join a nationwide settlement against JUUL Labs, the company largely known for creating and marketing vape products.
This action was taken during the board’s March 8 meeting.
In September, JUUL agreed to pay nearly $440 million to 34 states and territories following a two-year investigation that looked into how the company marketed the high-nicotine products, which led to teenagers and young adults vaping.
The $438.5 million settlement will be paid out over a period of six to 10 years.
Superintendent Leonard Rich said the district could receive around $15,000 from the settlement.
Vape detectors were installed in the bathrooms of Laurel Middle/High School in December and cameras were installed outside of the bathrooms to detect students who are vaping.
The school board, in a 7-1 vote, also agreed to join plaintiffs in an ongoing lawsuit against the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
The lawsuit challenges the mandates, made by the DOE, related to Culturally Relevant and Sustaining Education (CR-SE). An engagement letter will besigned with the firm Dillon McCandless King Coulter & Graham LLP, whose offices are located in the Commonwealth.
The DOE describes CR-SE as education that ensures equity for all students and seeks to eliminate systemic institutional racial and cultural barriers that inhibit the success of all students in the Commonwealth — particularly those who have been historically underrepresented.
It encompasses skills for educators including, but not limited to, approaches to mental wellness, trauma-informed approaches to instruction, technological and virtual engagement, cultural awareness, and emerging factors that inhibit equitable access for all students.
The Department of Education, last year, said continuing professional development programs must integrate CR-SE competencies by the 2023-24 academic year, and that educator preparation and induction programs must integrate the competencies by the 2024-25 academic year.
Board member Justin Kirkwood voted no against joining the lawsuit, stating he believes the district shouldn’t be getting involved with the case, while board member Lance Nimmo was absent from the meeting.
Rich said the district joining the lawsuit has nothing to do about whether or not the district agrees or disagrees with the contents of CR-SE, but rather if the DOE has the authority to mandate those changes.
“It’s over process. We don’t believe they have the authority to do so, so we want to challenge that authority,” Rich said.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
