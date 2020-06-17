Laurel High School held its 57th senior awards, scholarships and recognition event virtually.
Those recognized include:
•American Red Cross Making a Difference Scholarship, Alex Gierlach
•Perfect attendance, Rayna Pfalz, Alyssa Wilson and Nicholas Wright
•Bob Miles Conservation Award, Jadelyn Horter
•Cody Clem Memorial Scholarship, William Shaffer
•Community Service Award from the Laurel Community Foundation, Maura Patterson
•Distinguished Young Woman/Lawrence County Junior Miss, Olivia Kohnen, Samantha Miller and Abigail Stewart
•Eagle Scout recognition, Samuel Kuhn
•Faculty Memorial Scholarship from the Laurel Education Association, Maura Patterson
•Gift of a Rainbow Art Award from Laurel Elementary School, Kristen Kauffman
•Howard F. Fox Memorial Agriculture Award, Grace Enscoe
•Jack Butz Humanitarian Laurel Ambassador, Allison Andre
•James Hellyer Memorial Musical Award, Nicholas Wright
•James Phillip Ehni Scholarship, Dominic Wade
•Laurel Lions Community Service and Leadership Award, Maura Patterson
Lawrence County Counselors’ Scholarships, Bethany Boyles and Dominic Wade
•Lawrence County PSEA Laurel Ambassador, Bethany Boyles
•National Honor Society Service Scholarship, Ayla Burgess
•Natural Science Society Envirothon Senior Recognition, Jadelyn Horter, John Magee and Alyssa Wilson
•Peggy Shearer Memorial Scholarship, Mikyla Slater
•Pratts Nursery Scholarship, Alex Gierlach
•Science Olympiad Senior Recognition, Dylan Aquaro, Olivia Kohnen, Justis Pacifico, Joseph Paglia, Bryce Patterson and Maura Patterson
•Scott Township Firemen’s Scholarship, Bethany Boyles
•Skilled Labor Scholarship from the Laurel Education Association, Joseph Paglia
•Super Spartan Scholarship from the Laurel Community Foundation, Grace Enscoe
•Student Council Senior of a Month, Allison Andre, Ryan Bowden, Grace Enscoe, Justis Pacifico (scholarship), Abigail Stewart and Dominic Wade
•United States Military Recognition, Alan Caraballo Vilches, Madison Nail and Kendall Waterfield
•Senior Merit Awards: Grace Enscoe, business accounting; Bethany Boyles, English; Abigail Stewart, fine arts choral; Ryan Bowden, fine arts instrumental and math; Olivia Kohnen, Spanish; Joseph Paglia and Rayna Pfalz, computer aided drafting; Bryce Patterson, science and chemistry (sponsored by Apple Grove Vet Clinic); Alex Gierlach, social studies; Alyssa Wilson, agriculture mechanic; Breagan Fedrizzi, family and consumer science; and Dylan Aquaro, tools, materials and processes.
•Caroline Knox Memorial Trust Fund Academic Grant, Daniel Blank
•Coachmen Club Scholarships, Grace Enscoe, Maura Patterson and William Shaffer
•Lawrence County Band Directors’ Association Scholarship, Ryan Bowden
•Lawrence County Bar Association Essay, Paige Hill
•Mel Booher Memorial Scholarship from the Lawrence County Board of Realtors, Paige Hill
•Team Emma Forever Memorial Scholarships, Bethany Boyles and Abigail Stewart
•Eighth-Grade Good Citizen Awards, Sydney Alfera and Adrian Cresce
•Future Farmers of America Keystone State Farmer Degrees, Jadelyn Horter, Justin Hunt and Samantha Miller
•Future Business Leaders of America Regional/State Conference Competition, Lakota Becker, Justin Doughty, Alex Gierlach, Ian Herr, Zachary Maine, Sebastian Shaffer, Tanner Stewart, Griffin Vasalani, and Dominic Wade
•Pride and Promise Award, Kayla Young
Award donors included Anderson Bros. Tool Co. Inc., Gas Lite Sales Inc. and auctioneer Wayne Patterson.
Virtual program participants included, Michele McClelland and Matthew Pertile, school counselors and award presentations; Michele McClelland, alma mater performance; and Sebastian Shaffer, video architect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.