The hard work of students and teachers in the Laurel Elementary School were on full display Wednesday night.
The Laurel Elementary Parent Teacher Organization’s Spartan Tree Spectacular was held to show off the school’s door decorating contest.
Voting was conducted last week as students received one vote in exchange for donating an item to the City Rescue Mission.
Wednesday’s public reception offered a chance to show off the decorations to the public and to receive more donations.
