The Laurel School Board hired a school nurse and a secondary social studies teacher during its Wednesday meeting.
Nurse Anna Antuono and teacher Sean DeBiase will both make $52,787 a year.
Jennifer McGarrah and Maryann Jenkins will serve as mentors for DeBiase and Antuono, respectively, for $600 each.
The board accepted the resignations of Kimberly Hill as middle-high school secretary, effective July 28; Michele Mrozek as secondary English language arts teacher, effective Aug. 18; William Jones as assistant varsity boys basketball coach, retroactive to July 7; and Dawne Skerbetz as National Honors Society co-advisor, retroactive to July 6.
Brian Heaney and Caroline Gibson-Dantico were hired as junior high girls basketball coaches at $3,125 and $3,875, respectively, while Miranda Heaney was hired as an assistant varsity girls basketball coach at $3,125.
Madisyn Clark was appointed National Honor Society advisor for 2023-24 at $1,150, while Patricia Miles was appointed middle school department head at $900.
A three-year renewal with NovaCare was approved to provide athletic trainer services for two years, with an optional renewal a third year. The rates are $57,750 for 2023-24, $60,750 for 2024-25 and $63,750 for 2025-26.
The school handbooks and other supplemental contracts for the 2023-24 school year were approved, as was a memorandum of understanding with the Lawrence County Community Action Partnership to have its Head Start program utilize space in the elementary school for pre-K classes.
This MOU will last retroactive from July 1 to June 30, 2024.
