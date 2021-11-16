The Laurel School Board made the following personnel moves at last week’s public meeting.
William Jones was hired as boys varsity assistant basketball coach for the 2021-22 school year, replacing Angelo Fornataro, who resigned and asked to remain on the volunteer list. James Marcantino was hired as girls varsity assistant basketball coach for the 2021-22 school year, replacing Brooke Knox, who resigned and asked to be placed on the volunteer list.
Other resignations approved included Amanda Wade as elementary detention supervisor and Brittany Powell as assistant varsity cheer coach, who will also remain on the volunteer list.
The board approved the hire of two new school police officers, Darrin Cwynar and Danielle Moffatt, at the rate of $20 per hour.
It also approved the following eight student teachers from Slippery Rock University for the spring 2022 semester: Kaylin Tretinik, Samantha Baird, Emily Lezak, Megan Miller, Grant Nicholson, Alexis Firment, Kylie Judge and Chandler Keefer.
