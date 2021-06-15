The Laurel School District has a new assistant principal coming to its district.
The Laurel school board, acting at its June 9 meeting, voted to hire Nichole Columbus as K-12 assistant principal at a salary of $82,000 per year, effective July 1. Elsewhere in the county, the Shenango Area School District voted to hire two teachers at its meeting on Monday.
The board approved the hire of Lacee Kent as an elementary teacher and Mylee Sikorski as a special education teacher. Both Kent and Sikorski will make $51,104.
