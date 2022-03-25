Laurel FFA members have come to a consensus.
The annual Laurel FFA Farm Toy Show has had a marked absence during the past two pandemic years, but the students who put it on are happy to bring it back.
The show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. next Saturday at Laurel High School. A children’s pedal pull will begin at noon. About 30 miniature farm displays will be set up and more than 50 tables will have farm toys for sale. Best youth and adult farm displays will be voted on by the public to win trophies and gift certificates.
Food will be available throughout the day.
“To say we have missed the show is an understatement” Laurel FFA President Savannah Palmer said. “This may only be our fifth show, but it’s become a part of our culture — we have missed planning and participating in the show the past two years.”
The FFA had to cancel the show unexpectedly in 2020.
“Just weeks ahead of our show, the pandemic hit and left us awestruck — we had never been in a situation like that before,” FFA adviser Randy Harrold said.
“With two down years from the pandemic to plan for our next show, we have added a few new items to include in this year’s show,” he said.
“One is a John Deere pedal tractor restored by our own FFA members.”
With help from former FFA member Dylan Boak, the students were able to bring back to life a vintage cast iron pedal tractor.
“That’s the beauty of an organization like the FFA,” Harrold said. “Even after graduation and long after being an active member in the organization, FFA alumni continue to give back to where their roots are. We are fortunate to have those kinds of people in the Laurel community and Lawrence County as a whole.”
The pedal tractor will be raffled off in a drawing around 2:30 p.m. at the show.
Also new this year is a rural road safety display by the Beaver-Lawrence County Farm Bureau. The organization will have indoor and outdoor setups displaying information about sharing the road with large farm equipment and road safety challenges. Visitors will be able to explore the exhibits all day.
Historically the show attracts visitors from Ohio, New York, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.
The Spartans are hoping to draw more than 500 visitors this year, picking up where they left off in 2019.
“If you haven’t stopped in to see this show yet, it’s probably time — we think you’ll leave impressed,” Harrold said.
