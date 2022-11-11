The Laurel School District is sticking with Leonard Rich as its superintendent.
In a 6-3 vote at Wednesday's meeting, the school board approved a contract extension with Rich through the end of the 2026-2027 academic year.
"I'd like to thank the entire board for giving me the opportunity to serve the Laurel School District as superintendent for the next four school years," said Rich on Thursday to the News.
The extension will expire June 30, 2027. His contract was set to end this June.
Board President Jim McGee was joined by members David Kuth, Mike Parker, Korie Enscoe, Jeff Hammerschmidt and Justin Kirkwood in approving the extension.
Vice President Tim Redfoot and council members Lance Nimmo and Bob Dicks voted against.
Rich was given an evaluation of “proficient" for the 2021-22 school year.
He was ranked proficient under the categories of student growth and achievement, organization leadership, district operations and financial management, communication/community relations, human resource management and professionalism.
Hammerschmidt noted Rich was given a ranking of “distinguished” at the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center, where he serves as building director.
Rich was making $123,000 a year under his current contract.
This extension is a far cry from January 2019 when the school board initially voted not to renew his contract. A new board was elected that year and Rich was kept on as interim superintendent before being given a new contract in January 2020.
Rich said he hopes to meet or exceed the standard the expectations the community has for his position as he follows in the footsteps of his late father Leonard S. Rich, who served the district from 1966 until his death in 2007.
"I'll never be able to touch that kind of legacy," Rich said.
Rich, who has been superintendent since July 1, 2016, said it feels surreal to see the children of people he went to school with attend the district, stating it's the district's obligation to make sure they get the same, if not a greater experience and education.
"Laurel was special to us. We want it to be special to these kids," Rich said."It's been an honor to see these children."
He gives thanks to the entire Laurel community for coming together during the COVID-19 pandemic, stating Laurel did what was best for the students, including keeping them in the classroom for as much as possible.
Efforts to reach Redfoot, Nimmo and Dicks were unsuccessful.
