The results of the Laurel School District’s spring PSSA and Keystone Exam scores has the district feeling accomplished.
The results were presented at Wednesday’s school board committee meeting.
Superintendent Leonard Rich noted if this were the “Exam Olympics,” Laurel would be the all-around silver medalist in the county, with the Neshannock Township School District receiving the gold and the Shenango Area School District taking the bronze.
“Overall, I think the Laurel School District did a pretty good job,” Rich said.
Rich contributes the continued success of the district in these exams, especially coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, due to a combination of committed teachers and instructors in the classroom and the support of families/guardians at home.
The results mean Laurel has won a “three-peat” for third-grade English and math and back-to-back champions for fourth-grade and sixth-grade math.
Students in third through eighth grades and juniors take the PSSA exams, while juniors take the Keystone Exams.
District third graders scored the best in Lawrence County with proficiency scores of 78 percent for English and 77 for math.
In fourth grade, the English scores were 68 percent, 74 percent for math and 88 percent for science. That ranked fifth, first and third, respectively, in the county. Laurel was 2.3 percent from second place in Englsh scores.
In fifth grade, the English and math scores were 77 and 72 percent, respectively, both the best in the county. Sixth-graders scored 71 percent in English for third and 65 percent for math, which was the best.
In seventh grade, Laurel scored fifth with English at 53 percent and 30 percent for math.
In eighth grade, the proficiency score for English was 62 percent, 31 percent for math and 70 percent for science, good for third, fourth and third place, respectively.
In the Keystone Exam, the score for first-time test takers in algebra was 39 percent, 67 percent for biology and 72 percent for literature.
That was good for third, second and second, respectively.
The state averages for the subjects are 37, 46 and 59 percent, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.