Two Lawrence County high schools crowned their homecoming royalty Friday night and another two will do so this weekend.
LAUREL
Natalie McCosby was crowned homecoming queen Friday night at Laurel High’s Len Rich Stadium.
The daughter of Mark and Sharon McCosby, Natalie is a member of the National Honor Society and serves as student council secretary. She is a four-year member of the Spartanette danceline and has danced at Dance Studio for 10 years. She has maintained high honor roll status throughout her high school career. Natalie would like to travel and see the world, but first she will be attending a four year college or university, and is undecided on a major at this time.
Hayden Hamilton was crowned the school’s homecoming king in the ceremony prior to Friday’s game. The son of Chad and Melissa Hamilton, Hayden has played football since the fourth grade and this is his fourth year on the varsity team. Hamilton also participated in track and field and wrestling for many years. Hamilton’s work experience includes the New Castle Country Club. An honor and high honor roll student, Hamilton plans to major in biomedical engineering, but is undecided on a major or school at this time.
ELLWOOD CITY
Sarah Boots was crowned homecoming queen Friday afternoon at Helling Stadium in Ellwood City.
The daughter of Daniel and Vickie Boots, Sarah plays recreational softball and participates in the annual school musical. She is also a member of senior high student council, French club, history club and the National Honor Society. In her sophomore year, Sarah was elected class secretary and was also awarded the class leadership award. Sarah plans to attend a four-year university and pursue a career as a pediatrician.
Two kings were crowned at the pregame ceremony, as Ryan Gibbons and Nico DeCaria tied in the vote. Gibbons is the son of Bob and Kim Gibbons. He is the starting quarterback for the Wolverines, also plays basketball and baseball and belongs to senior high student council and peer leadership. Ryan is a high honor student and a member of the National Honor Society.
Nico is the son of Joe and Tina DeCaria. He plays baseball and is a member of the history club, senior high student council and peer leadership. Nico is also a high honor student and a member of the National Honor Society.
NESHANNOCK
The Neshannock Township School District will be hosting homecoming festivities on Friday.
The traditional parade and coronation ceremony will take place prior to the varsity football game against Ellwood City. The parade will be led by the Lancer Marching Band with all homecoming court attendants following behind in convertibles. Weather permitting, the parade will begin in front of the high school at approximately 6:20 p.m. and end at the stadium entrance.
The coronation ceremony will take place at halftime. The 2020 homecoming queen will be crowned by student government vice president Tori Shultz. Tori will be escorting the flower girl, Adalyn Cameron (daughter of Brian and Jenny Cameron), and crown bearer, Christopher Ferry (son of Chris and Kyrie Ferry).
Only ticketed individuals will gain entry to the stadium. There will be no ticket sales at the gate. Masks and social distancing will be enforced.
This year’s senior queen candidates are:
•Cristina Memo (daughter of Mike and Nicole Memo) escorted by Johnpaul Mozzocio (son of John and Jenna Mozzocio).
•Elena Quinn (daughter of Chad and Denise Quinn) escorted by Brady Moorhouse (son of Scott and Connie Moorhouse).
•Zoë Vitale (daughter of Stephen and Nicole Vitale) escorted by Patrick Copple (son of P.J. and Tara Copple).
•Amelia Wilt (daughter of Jeff and Tracey Wilt) escorted by Michael Morelli (son of Michael Morelli and Elizabeth Piccione).
•Reese Zimmerman (daughter of Tim and Blythe Zimmerman) escorted by Gage Giordano (son of Tom and Mikki Giordano).
Junior court attendants are:
•Gina Janiel (daughter of Scott and Shelley Janiel) escorted by Sebastian Coiro (son of Joseph and Cathy Coiro).
•Neleh Nogay (daughter of Donald and Dr. Johanna Nogay) escorted by Samuel Bessell (son of Samuel and Marcy Bessell).
•Leigha Quinn (daughter of Chad and Denise Quinn) escorted by Domenic Rocca (son of Victor and Stacey Rocca).
•Skylar Vansovich (daughter of John and Brianna Vansovich and Mike and Erica Hink Jevcak) escorted by Michael Sopko (son of Michael Sopko and Dr. Kelly Palumbo-Sopko).
Sophomore court attendants are:
•Ally Blundo (daughter of Ralph and Kate Blundo) escorted by Robert Glies (son of Kelly Bonner and Robert Glies).
•Jenna Glies (daughter of Kelly Bonner and Robert Glies) escorted by Grant Melder (son of Bob and Faunda Melder).
•Alexandra Kwiat (daughter of David and Bethany Kwiat) escorted by Nathan Rynd (son of Shawn and Jeanine Rynd).
•Aaralyn Nogay (daughter of Donald and Dr. Johanna Nogay) escorted by William Morgan (son of Michael and Lisa Morgan).
SHENANGO
Shenango High School’s homecoming festivities begin at 6:15 p.m. Friday with a reverse parade at the Lawrence Village and Busy Beaver Plaza.
Because of COVID-19 and social distancing, spectators are asked to stay in their cars. The Shenango Marching Band, Junior High Danceline, junior high and varsity cheerleaders and homecoming candidates and their escorts will proceed through the plaza at 6:15 pm.
The game is at 7 p.m. Former homecoming queen Allie Mayberry will crown this year’s queen during halftime.
This year’s queen candidates and their escorts are:
•Camille Alexander, daughter of Greg and Amy Alexander, escorted by Rocco D. Avena, son of Kelly Avena and Anthony Avena.
•Kelsey Campbell, daughter of Tim Campbell and Stacey Campbell, escorted by Crescenzo Calabria, son of John and Lisa Calabria.
•Sophia Cassano, daughter of John and Nicole Cassano, escorted by Jacob Benson, son of Bob and Cheryl Benson.
•Brianna DeSalvo, daughter of Steve and Angie DeSalvo, escorted by Gabe Yanssens, son of Jamie and Sheri Yanssens.
•Mia Edwards, daughter of Amy and Scott Edwards, escorted by Shane Cato, son of Chuck and Shari Cato.
•Abigail Zeigler, daughter of Jamie and Brad Zeigler, escorted by Ethan Bintrim, son of Sharon and Eric Bintrim.
