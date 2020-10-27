The Laurel Elementary School is closed for the next week after four students showed COVID-19 symptoms.
The announcement was made Tuesday evening. Laurel Elementary School serves students in kindergarten through sixth grade.
"The elementary is going to virtual starting on Thursday," Laurel School District superintendent Leonard Rich said. "We're going to give the teachers one day to convert their lessons and make sure they're all ready to go 100 percent virtual."
Three of the positives stem from the Oct. 18 Spooky Park, an annual Halloween-themed event at CJ Long Spartan Park in Hickory Township.
"The community event with a lack of social distancing and a lack of masking is a risk," Rich said. "The same thing happens in school. If there's a lack of social distancing and a lack of masking, that increases risk, particularly when we're substantial."
The first student — Student A — was determined to be a probable positive test and has been in quarantine and not in the school building since Oct. 20. Through contact tracing, five more students were found to be in close contact and sent into quarantine through Nov. 3 and returning to school on Nov. 4.
"The outbreaks of these cases could have been minimized or avoided if those who do not feel good stay home, people avoid large crowds, people adhere to social distancing and people utilize frequent masking," Rich said.
The state Health Department contacted the district on Tuesday and informed administration an additional two of the five students in quarantine were showing symptoms, deeming them probable cases. Student B started showing symptoms on Oct. 22 and through contact tracing exposed 15 additional students who will need to quarantine until Nov. 4.
Student C didn't develop symptoms until Saturday, but was already in quarantine. The fourth student, Student D, did not attend Spooky Park but was in close contact to Student B. The Health Department determined Student D to be a probable positive case.
Faculty are expected to report to school, which is being cleaned nightly as usual, to deliver virtual instruction. There will be no elementary classes on Wednesday, but faculty will have a preparation day. Also on Wednesday, a device pick-up will be held between 4 and 6 p.m. The school will deliver virtual instruction from Thursday until next Tuesday, Nov. 3 and reopen on Nov. 4.
