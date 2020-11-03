The Laurel Elementary School will be closed for another week following more COVID-19 cases.
The announcement was made Tuesday.
"Clearly, the elementary community remains in jeopardy," superintendent Leonard Rich said in a statement. "Our county numbers continue to rise. We continue to be at a substantial level for community spread per the Department of Health criteria. Our elementary community numbers continue to rise."
The district plans to reopen the school for in-person instruction on Monday, Nov. 16.
"We will evaluate the data between now and then," Rich said. "We will make a decision on reopening the elementary school or extending the closure at that time."
Last week, the district moved elementary learning to a virtual setting after students tested positive for the virus and others were in quarantine. Since then, two additional students and staff began exhibiting symptoms for COVID-19 and sent an additional 26 students into quarantine. The district is awaiting possibly three other students who may be positive based on the reported symptoms from conducting social contact tracing.
