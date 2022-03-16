The Laurel School District will be searching for a new varsity cheerleading coach.
At its board meeting March 9, the board accepted the resignation of Jenn Horodyski, effective Feb. 24. Despite a recommendation from Superintendent Len Rich, the board voted against adding her to the list of cheer volunteers in a 6 to 3 vote. Jeff Hammerschmidt, Bob Dicks, Jim McGee, Timothy Redfoot, Mike Parker and Dave Kuth voted against while Justin Kirkwood and Korie Enscoe voted in favor of adding her. Board member Lance Nimmo was absent from the meeting.
Horodyski, who is a science teacher at Laurel Middle-High School, declined comment on the non-approval for the volunteer position, but said that she resigned as cheer coach to spend more time with her family.
“I have a six-year-old daughter and a two-year-old-son, and I want to spend more time with them,” she said. “I am really looking forward to some family time.”
She has been cheerleading coach for eight years at Laurel and previously was cheer coach at Wilmington for seven years. The Laurel squad placed first in WPIAL competitions in 2015 and 2016 and placed second in 2020 and 2022 finals.
Laurel finished fourth in January's state competition.
The board meeting was a quick one, lasting 12 minutes. From the pledge of allegiance to the flag to the conduct of the nine-page agenda to adjournment took exactly 12 minutes, with the following business conducted:
•Middle-high school Principal Mark Frengel recognized math teacher Ryan Shevitz and the Conservation Club officers for the successful return of their Sportsman’s Night Out held Feb. 25.
•The board hired two student employees, Vaughn Hartle and Marcus Chavez for the bus garage at $10 per hour and two adult cafeteria aides before a virtual audience, as well as Amber Jacobs as a speech therapist and bus driver Gregory Jaskolka at a rate of $97 a day. Katey Mayberry was approved as a parent volunteer, pending clearances.
•The board accepted the resignations of Jaime Black as instructional aide and Melissa Headings as middle school secretary.
•Westminster Collegegraduate student Gianna Serignese was approved to intern with Michelle McClelland for March and April.
•Board member Justin Kirkwood was nominated for election to a three-year term on the board of directors of the Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV; and the IU-4s general operating budget was approved with Laurel contributing $12,177.
