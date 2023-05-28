The Laurel High School's softball team run to the WPIAL championship game means a shuffling of scheduled events.
The new schedule will allow more fans and students to attend Thursday's 4:45 p.m. game against Neshannock at PennWest University (California University of Pennsylvania).
The Baccalaureate will be moved to Wednesday at 7 p.m. It originally was set for Thursday.
On Thursday, students will be dismissed early. Middle-high school students will be dismissed at 10:20 a.m. and elementary students at 11 a.m.
