The Laurel School Board moved forward with its reopening plan for the upcoming school year, which will include shaving an hour of in-class time for students during the first semester.
The district will use its Act 80 allotment to cut the first hour of each school day during the first half of the year. The time is to be spent by teachers to create a virtual curriculum to coincide with the curriculum for students attending in-person classes.
"To develop the synchronous option, they need time to make this happen," district Superintendent Leonard Rich said during the board's meeting.
The across-the-board, one-hour delays for the first half of the year also take away any guesswork by parents or guardians, board member Lance Nimmo said.
"People have to know this is going to be a thing and see it in stone," Nimmo said. "It's going to be the first semester, so mom, dad, grandma and grandpa — everybody is on the same page. It's an hour delay everyday."
Rich said because the district is bringing all students back for learning in the brick-and-mortar option — as well as the synchronous option — there will need to be more time for planning, necessitating the delay.
"We apologize for the inconvenience but we do believe in exchange for that hour you are getting a better product," Rich said. "There is going to be some inconvenience for some."
Busing times will be delayed by one hour in the morning, but no changes will occur in the afternoon.
In addition to the hour at the beginning of the day, each period will be shortened by a minute to free up more time for travel between classes. The board also voted to approve the district's health and safety plan for reopening schools.
The first day for students is Aug. 31.
The board also voted to approve a shared services agreement with the Hopewell School District for a business manager with a pending amendment and approved the the supplemental contract for Jen Conrad, business manager, contingent upon the shared services agreement.
The board approved Fred Buswell, Christopher Fabian, James Heaney, Michael Mrozek and Armande Perrotta as school police officers at a rate of $20 per hour with no other benefits.
In other business, the board:
