The Laurel School Board will consider adopting a policy that would regulate who competes in a female athletic program at the district’s facilities.
The board will consider the policy during its 7 p.m. Wednesday voting meeting at Laurel High School.
Under the policy, biological females are defined with XX chromosomes and biological males are defined with XY chromosomes. The policy, effective immediately upon approval, would expire only if a state law would demands otherwise.
Superintendent Leonard Rich said the policy is about fairness and safety for athletes and believes the district should have a clear definition of who is male and female.
“XX is female. XY is male. That is how we determine gender and that is how we determine eligibility,” Rich said.
Rich said the PIAA — Pennsylvania’s scholastic sports governing body, which is made up of 12 districts including the WPIAL, where Laurel competes — has allowed all school districts and building principals in the state to make a determination regarding transgender athletes or individuals playing on teams of the opposite sex.
He said Laurel has had girls on boys teams before but feels for certain sports, athletes biologically defined as male playing on a girls team creates an unfair advantage and a safety risk.
“There is a biological advantage. There is a safety consideration,” Rich said.
The proposed policy would state the district would not entertain, permit, allow or recognize an opponent who competes against a Laurel female athletic program hosted at a Laurel facility and has an athlete on their roster who does not have XX chromosomes.
The policy states if a female athlete, with XX chromosomes, wishes to compete against male athletes with XY chromosomes, it would have to be at the athlete’s own risk in the male division.
Rich claims there have been documented instances of males competing against females which led to the threat to the health, safety and welfare of female athletes. He cited a girls volleyball player who suffered a concussion from a ball hit by a male player.
He said he feels the district wants to preserve the competition and spirit of female sports.
“It’s an issue of fairness and an issue of safety,” Rich said. “We don’t intend to sit on the sidelines.”
The PIAA’s Chief Operating Officer Mark Byers said the PIAA currently has a policy in place for mixed-gender sports but there are no policies in place for transgender athletes.
He said there is one sentence in the previously mentioned policy that states where a student’s gender is questioned or uncertain, the decision of the principal as to the student’s gender will be accepted by the PIAA.
“It is a local school’s decision,” Byers said.
Byers said the PIAA board has not recently considered adopting a formal policy regarding transgender athletes, and said any appeals from transgender athletes would have to be done locally through the school board, not the PIAA.
WPIAL Executive Director Scott Seltzer said the WPIAL, as one of 12 athletic districts, follows all guidelines that come from the PIAA.
“We take our direction from the state,” Seltzer said.
In May, there was a controversy during the track season when a Shenango High School girls thrower missed out on a state medal because a trans athlete placed ahead of her.
