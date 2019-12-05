The Laurel School District and interim superintendent Leonard A. Rich are entrenched in contract negotiations that would keep him with the district for the next three years.
According to Rich, who is hoping to remain with the district, following a members-only executive session after Tuesday night's school board meeting, he met with Stephen Sickafuse, the board's newly elected president, and received "the framework of an agreement."
Rich said the document is not signed and is not expected to be voted on until the board's next scheduled meeting on Jan. 14, 2020.
Details of the agreement name Rich as district's superintendent for the next three years, he said.
The veteran school administrator said he would not discuss compensation, since the agreement is not yet official. However, he said in his most recent contract he was paid $120,000 per year by the district.
Sickafuse, when contacted Wednesday evening, was more tentative about discussing the contract offer but confirmed both sides are interested in agreeing to a pact.
"There is mutual interest in pursuing an ongoing relationship," he said of the board and Rich. "No terms have been hammered out yet. There is no agreement and it would be premature to say what any details are, but I would say there is interest on both sides. He and the board are in negotiations."
Rich, who became superintendent at Laurel on July 1, 2016, has been without a contract with the Laurel School District since June 30. He has been working on a month-to-month basis.
Rich added that he will continue to serve as director of the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center. He said that since his appointment at both schools he has received a percentage of each contract.
