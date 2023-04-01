Laurel Junior-Senior High School seventh-grader Ray Kohnen looks forward to his April 27 middle school band concert.
A clarinet player, Ray and his bandmates will play a world premiere piece of music commissioned for the 30-member band.
“I hope it will be ready,” the son of Tammie and Ray Kohnen said Thursday prior to rehearsal. “We’ve had our ups and downs. Some parts are pretty easy and some parts are challenging.”
Band director Scott Boyer hired composer Stephen P. Harvey, a Rochester native who lives in Maryland, to write “The Lost Kingdom.” Students in the seventh- and eighth-grade band chose the title.
“I’ve done this before,” Boyer said. “It was a great experience. It created a sense of community and camaraderie.”
Since the students began practicing the piece, Boyer said he’s seen some “good flashes of leadership and some good instances of growing as young people.”
“The flutes have done well and the percussion does well,” he continued. “What will challenge them is the goal.”
Boyer described the piece as modern band.
“It has aspects that make it feel like a classical piece, a piece of modern music,” he said.
Trumpet player Aiden Breitenbach is excited about performing The Lost Kingdom.“I think we’ve made good progress on learning it,” said the eighth-grade son of Brooke and Michael Breitenbach. “It sounds pretty good and it’s fun to play.”
He likes playing the shorter notes because it sounds like the music is flowing.
Percussionist Bobbie-Jo Morrison is playing the wood blocks for the piece.
The eighth-grader daughter of Patty Morrison, she said it’s been kind of difficult because she’s use to playing different percussion instruments, like the snare drum and mallets.
The 7 p.m. concert also will feature the jazz ensemble and senior high concert band in the auditorium.
